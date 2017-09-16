Missing 10-year-old in Charlotte found - | WBTV Charlotte

Missing 10-year-old in Charlotte found

Source: CMPD Source: CMPD
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A 10-year-old girl last seen Friday evening has been found. 

Diana Elieze was located on Burner Drive after someone saw her and called 911. Police say she is being reunited with her family. 

Diana Elieze was in the 3500 block of Spanish Quarter Court Cricle around 7:00 p.m. playing with friends September 15 before she went missing, CMPD says. 

Charlotte Fire Department tweeted about the incident.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

