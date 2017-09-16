Missing 10-year-old in Charlotte found

A triathlon that was scheduled to take place at a Trump National golf course in Mooresville has been canceled a few days after the race director changed the name of the event to distance itself from President Donald Trump’s nameMore >>
Diana Elieze was in the 3500 block of Spanish Quarter Court Cricle around 7:00 p.m. playing with friends, CMPD says.More >>
A car struck and killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said at the scene they did not know how serious the injuries were after the person was transported to the hospital.More >>
A Clover man plans to open a new business this fall to help the elderly in his community. Jim Ryan has lived in Clover for about 10 years. He is a veteran of the Navy and worked in the corporate world for several years. But shortly after his mother died of a brain tumor, he decided it was time for a change. “We have family to support us, but I realized at the time that if we didn’t have the family it would have been a very difficult and trying time,” R...More >>
