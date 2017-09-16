Missing 10-year-old in Charlotte found

A 10-year-old girl last seen Friday evening has been found.

Diana Elieze was located on Burner Drive after someone saw her and called 911. Police say she is being reunited with her family.

Diana Elieze was in the 3500 block of Spanish Quarter Court Cricle around 7:00 p.m. playing with friends September 15 before she went missing, CMPD says.

Charlotte Fire Department tweeted about the incident.

Missing 10 year old girl. Last seen wearing purple Capri pants, blue or pink shirt & sandals. Missing since 9/15/17 she is 5'2 & 110 lbs pic.twitter.com/8CRaUI402m — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 16, 2017

Updated picture of Missing 10 year old pic.twitter.com/MylVlv7RoI — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 16, 2017

