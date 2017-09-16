Missing 10-year-old in Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Missing 10-year-old in Charlotte

A 10-year-old girl last seen Friday evening has been reported missing. 

Diana Elieze was in the 3500 block of Spanish Quarter Court Cricle around 7:00 p.m. playing with friends September 15, CMPD says. 

She left her home, but her destination was unknown according to police. 

CMPD says she was last seen wearing black pants and a blue polo-style shirt.

