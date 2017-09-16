Missing 10-year-old in Charlotte

A 10-year-old girl last seen Friday evening has been reported missing.

Diana Elieze was in the 3500 block of Spanish Quarter Court Cricle around 7:00 p.m. playing with friends September 15, CMPD says.

She left her home, but her destination was unknown according to police.

CMPD says she was last seen wearing black pants and a blue polo-style shirt.

Charlotte Fire Department tweeted about the incident.

Missing 10 year old girl. Last seen wearing purple Capri pants, blue or pink shirt & sandals. Missing since 9/15/17 she is 5'2 & 110 lbs pic.twitter.com/8CRaUI402m — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 16, 2017

Updated picture of Missing 10 year old pic.twitter.com/MylVlv7RoI — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 16, 2017

