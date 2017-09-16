Fatal hit-and-run in Lancaster County, victim identified

A car struck and killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning in Lancaster County.

Chad Russell Hill, 36, died on the scene according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 5:55 a.m. on SC 256 at Taxahaw Road, about two miles west of Jefferson. Troopers say the car was traveling east on SC 265 and fled the scene.

Details about the vehicle. The crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information in regards to the collision is asked to call the SC Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621.

