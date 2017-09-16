Wanted man in Charlotte cut off his electronic monitor, police s - | WBTV Charlotte

Wanted man in Charlotte cut off his electronic monitor, police say

Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Joseph Maurice Dickerson, 37, is wanted for interfering with an electronic device among other charges. 

Police say Dickerson was ordered to wear the monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release. They say he cut the monitor off Saturday morning. 

Dickerson also faces charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen vehicle and damage to property. 

He was last known to be in the area of 2624 Sam Wilson Road. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888 and select option #3. 

Copyright WBTV 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Wanted man in Charlotte cut off his electronic monitor, police say

    Wanted man in Charlotte cut off his electronic monitor, police say

    Saturday, September 16 2017 10:11 AM EDT2017-09-16 14:11:41 GMT
    Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police DepartmentSource: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

    Joseph Maurice Dickerson, 37, is wanted for interfering with an electronic device among other charges.  

    More >>

    Joseph Maurice Dickerson, 37, is wanted for interfering with an electronic device among other charges.  

    More >>

  • One hospitalized after Mounty Holly crash

    One hospitalized after Mounty Holly crash

    Saturday, September 16 2017 8:55 AM EDT2017-09-16 12:55:57 GMT
    Source: Fred Craft WBTVSource: Fred Craft WBTV

    Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said at the scene they did not know how serious the injuries were after the person was transported to the hospital.  

    More >>

    Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said at the scene they did not know how serious the injuries were after the person was transported to the hospital.  

    More >>

  • Armed robbery at Walgreens in Belmont

    Armed robbery at Walgreens in Belmont

    Saturday, September 16 2017 8:40 AM EDT2017-09-16 12:40:31 GMT
    Source: Fred Craft WBTVSource: Fred Craft WBTV

    An unknown man with a handgun robbed a Walgreens early Saturday morning, Belmont police say. 

    More >>

    An unknown man with a handgun robbed a Walgreens early Saturday morning, Belmont police say. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly