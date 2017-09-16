Wanted man in Charlotte cut off his electronic monitor, police say

Joseph Maurice Dickerson, 37, is wanted for interfering with an electronic device among other charges.

Police say Dickerson was ordered to wear the monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release. They say he cut the monitor off Saturday morning.

Dickerson also faces charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen vehicle and damage to property.

He was last known to be in the area of 2624 Sam Wilson Road.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888 and select option #3.

