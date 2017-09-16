One hospitalized after Mounty Holly crash - | WBTV Charlotte

One hospitalized after Mounty Holly crash

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A wreck that occurred early Saturday morning left one hospitalized. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said at the scene they did not know how serious the injuries were after the person was transported to the hospital. 

The cause of the wreck is under investigation. 

The identity of the person involved is unknown. 

