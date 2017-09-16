Narcotics stolen in armed robbery at Walgreens in Belmont - | WBTV Charlotte

Narcotics stolen in armed robbery at Walgreens in Belmont

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

An unknown man with a handgun robbed a Walgreens early Saturday morning, Belmont police say. 

No one was injured. 

The incident occurred at the Walgreens Pharmacy at 6802 Wilkinson Boulevard. Police say a black male walked up to the pharmacy, jumped the counter with a handgun and stole an unknown quantity of narcotics. 

The suspect fled on foot and police believe he was picked up by a vehicle waiting nearby. 

He is described by police as a black male in his early thirties wearing a black pullover that says "Punisher" and blue denim jeans. They say he had a cover over his face. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lieutenant J. B. Davis at 704-829-4037 or Detective M. Stroupe at 704-829-4032.

