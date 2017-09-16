Narcotics stolen in armed robbery at Walgreens in Belmont

An unknown man with a handgun robbed a Walgreens early Saturday morning, Belmont police say.More >>
A man believed to be suffering from dementia has been reported missing.More >>
A car struck and killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning.More >>
Jose is now a Category 1 hurricane, with sustained winds of 75 mph and higher gusts. Hurricane-force winds extend 35 miles from the storm’s center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 140 miles from its center.More >>
The city of Charlotte is still waiting on an independent analysis of how Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department handled last year’s protests following the fatal police shooting of Keith Scott.More >>
