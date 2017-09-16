Armed robbery at Walgreens in Belmont - | WBTV Charlotte

Armed robbery at Walgreens in Belmont

Source: Fred Craft WBTV Source: Fred Craft WBTV
Source: Fred Craft WBTV Source: Fred Craft WBTV
Source: Fred Craft WBTV Source: Fred Craft WBTV
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

An unknown man with a handgun robbed a Walgreens early Saturday morning, Belmont police say. 

No one was injured. 

Police are investigating if any money or drugs were stolen from the store. There is only one suspect at this time, and police say he fled on foot. 

He is described by police as a black male wearing a black pullover. They say he had a cover over his face. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Copyright WBTV 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Wanted man in Charlotte cut off his electronic monitor, police say

    Wanted man in Charlotte cut off his electronic monitor, police say

    Saturday, September 16 2017 10:11 AM EDT2017-09-16 14:11:41 GMT
    Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police DepartmentSource: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

    Joseph Maurice Dickerson, 37, is wanted for interfering with an electronic device among other charges.  

    More >>

    Joseph Maurice Dickerson, 37, is wanted for interfering with an electronic device among other charges.  

    More >>

  • One hospitalized after Mounty Holly crash

    One hospitalized after Mounty Holly crash

    Saturday, September 16 2017 8:55 AM EDT2017-09-16 12:55:57 GMT
    Source: Fred Craft WBTVSource: Fred Craft WBTV

    Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said at the scene they did not know how serious the injuries were after the person was transported to the hospital.  

    More >>

    Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said at the scene they did not know how serious the injuries were after the person was transported to the hospital.  

    More >>

  • Armed robbery at Walgreens in Belmont

    Armed robbery at Walgreens in Belmont

    Saturday, September 16 2017 8:40 AM EDT2017-09-16 12:40:31 GMT
    Source: Fred Craft WBTVSource: Fred Craft WBTV

    An unknown man with a handgun robbed a Walgreens early Saturday morning, Belmont police say. 

    More >>

    An unknown man with a handgun robbed a Walgreens early Saturday morning, Belmont police say. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly