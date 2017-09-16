Armed robbery at Walgreens in Belmont

An unknown man with a handgun robbed a Walgreens early Saturday morning, Belmont police say.

No one was injured.

Police are investigating if any money or drugs were stolen from the store. There is only one suspect at this time, and police say he fled on foot.

He is described by police as a black male wearing a black pullover. They say he had a cover over his face.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright WBTV 2017. All rights reserved.