Dr. Lynn Moody to speak at Rowan Chamber breakfast

Joseph Maurice Dickerson, 37, is wanted for interfering with an electronic device among other charges.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said at the scene they did not know how serious the injuries were after the person was transported to the hospital.More >>
An unknown man with a handgun robbed a Walgreens early Saturday morning, Belmont police say.More >>
Dr. Lynn Moody, Superintendent of Rowan Salisbury Schools, will speak about “Powerful Changes and Local Control” at the kick-off the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce’s 2017-18 Power in Partnership (PIP) season on Thursday at 7:30 a.m. at Trinity Oaks (728 Klumac Road).More >>
From Livingstone College: Governor Roy Cooper, leader of the state that is home to the largest number of four-year, degree-granting Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the nation, will be the keynote speaker at Livingstone College for its annual Fall Convocation.More >>
