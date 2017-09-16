Dr. Lynn Moody to speak at Rowan Chamber breakfast

Dr. Lynn Moody, Superintendent of Rowan Salisbury Schools, will speak about “Powerful Changes and Local Control” at the kick-off the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce’s 2017-18 Power in Partnership (PIP) season on Thursday at 7:30 a.m. at Trinity Oaks (728 Klumac Road).

The deadline for reservations is Tues., Sept. 19 to info@rowanchamber.com or 704.633.4221.

The dates for the 2017-18 series are: Sept. 21 (Dr. Lynn Moody); Oct. 19 (Entrepreneurial Development); Nov. 16 (Dr. Steve Zeisel, (UNC Research Campus); Dec. 14 (Inspirational Speaker); Jan. 18 (Economic Outlook); Feb. 15 (Arts Speaker); March 15 (Agri-business); April 19 (Health Care); and, May 17 (Leadership Rowan Graduation).

The Chamber’s breakfast series averaged over 150 attendees each month during its last four seasons.

The 2017-18 series will bring top notch speakers to the community and provide high level networking opportunities. Sponsors will have the exclusive marketing rights to the banquet room and provide a five minute sponsor profile on their company.

Partner agencies will share updates with the local business leaders and address issues of concern for the entire region.

The Leadership Rowan Class will start their day at the breakfast and then venture out for each day’s session focused on a different aspect of the community.

Anyone interested in obtaining a Power Card should make reservations by September 19, 2017. The Power Card is the Rowan Chamber’s frequent attender program. Cardholders discounted price for the series and do not have to make a reservation each month.

The cost is $96 for members; $225 for non-members.

Contact the Chamber for information on reservations or sponsorship opportunities at 704.633.4221 or info@rowanchamber.com

