Governor Cooper to speak at Livingstone College

From Livingstone College: Governor Roy Cooper, leader of the state that is home to the largest number of four-year, degree-granting Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the nation, will be the keynote speaker at Livingstone College for its annual Fall Convocation.

Governor Cooper will deliver the address on Friday, Sept. 22, inside Livingstone’s Varick Auditorium. The program, which will serve as an official induction of the 2017 freshman class, begins at 10 a.m.

Cooper, who was sworn in as governor in January 2017, has spent nearly three decades in public service protecting families, keeping communities safe, and working to create jobs and improve schools. The son of a school teacher, he knows that education creates opportunity, and he has worked throughout his career to strengthen North Carolina’s schools and create a sound foundation for the state’s children.

“We are esteemed to secure Governor Cooper as our keynote speaker for Fall Convocation,” said Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins, Sr., Livingstone College president. “He knows the value of hard work, education and public service. We are confident he will inspire our students through his own experiences to defy the odds and excel academically.”

This is a particularly exciting year at Livingstone College as it is the 125th anniversary of black college football in America, in which the first game was played on the front lawn of its Salisbury campus.

The governor is expected to proclaim September through November as Commemorative Black College Football Season in North Carolina.

Fall Convocation brings together students, alumni, faculty, staff and the board of trustees. The public is also invited to attend.

