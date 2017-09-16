Catawba College to take part in Swim Across America

Catawba College will field Team Catawba Strong in the September 23rd inaugural Charlotte area event in support of Swim Across America.

Swim Across America, a 501 (c) (3) dedicated to raising money for cancer research, prevention, and treatment through swimming-related events, is well known among colleges and universities in the Northeast, but new to the Charlotte area.

Team Catawba Strong is comprised of mostly Catawba’s collegiate swimmers. Its fund-raising goal for the open-water three-mile swim at Lake Norman is $1,000. Proceeds from the Sept. 23rd event will support leukemia research at the Levine Cancer Institute in Charlotte.

Catawba Head Swim Coach Michael Sever will be a participant and a coordinator of Team Catawba Strong’s efforts on Sept. 23.

To support Team Catawba Strong in its fund-raising goal in the Swim Across America event, visit http://www.swimacrossamerica.org/site/TR/OpenWater/Charlotte?team_id=19495&pg=team&fr_id=4378.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.