Catawba College to take part in Swim Across America - | WBTV Charlotte

Catawba College to take part in Swim Across America

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

Catawba College will field Team Catawba Strong in the September 23rd inaugural Charlotte area event in support of Swim Across America.

Swim Across America, a 501 (c) (3) dedicated to raising money for cancer research, prevention, and treatment through swimming-related events, is well known among colleges and universities in the Northeast, but new to the Charlotte area.

Team Catawba Strong is comprised of mostly Catawba’s collegiate swimmers.  Its fund-raising goal for the open-water three-mile swim at Lake Norman is $1,000. Proceeds from the Sept. 23rd event will support leukemia research at the Levine Cancer Institute in Charlotte.

Catawba Head Swim Coach Michael Sever will be a participant and a coordinator of Team Catawba Strong’s efforts on Sept. 23.

To support Team Catawba Strong in its fund-raising goal in the Swim Across America event, visit http://www.swimacrossamerica.org/site/TR/OpenWater/Charlotte?team_id=19495&pg=team&fr_id=4378.

