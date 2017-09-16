Silver Alert canceled for 51-year-old man reported missing in Concord

A man police say suffers from schizophrenia and depression reported missing in Concord has been found.

Primus Holmes McKoy Jr., 51, went missing and did not have his prescribed medicine with him, according to the Concord Police Department.

McKoy was last seen September 15 when he left to go on a bike ride from the Veteran's group home. The Silver Alert for him was cancelled September 16.

Copyright WBTV 2017. All rights reserved.