Silver Alert canceled for 51-year-old Concord man - | WBTV Charlotte

Silver Alert canceled for 51-year-old Concord man

Source: Concord Police Department Source: Concord Police Department
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A man who was reported missing in Concord Friday has returned home. 

Primus Holmes McKoy Jr., 51, went missing and did not have his prescribed medicine with him, according to the Concord Police Department. 

McKoy was last seen September 15 when he left to go on a bike ride from the Veteran's group home. Officers say McKoy suffers from schizophrenia and depression.

Police say McKoy "returned home safely on Saturday morning."

