51-year-old man reported missing in Concord

A man police say suffers from schizophrenia and depression has been reported missing in Concord.

Primus Holmes McKoy Jr., 51, does not have his prescribed medicine with him, according to the Concord Police Department.

McKoy was last seen September 15 when he left to go on a bike ride from the Veteran's group home. He is described by police as a black male wearing a black baseball hat, a blue jacket and sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.

