Teen charged in Spencer for theft of firearms

Spencer, NC (WBTV) -

A teen has been arrested in Spencer for theft of firearms.

Spencer Police were able to identify Jameon Kentrell Sanders, 16, of 304 E Torbush Dr, East Spencer, as a suspect in 3 vehicle break-ins from May of this year.

During each of these vehicles break ins, a firearm was stolen.

Warrants for Sanders were issued on Wednesday.  

Sanders was arrested without incident at his residence on Thursday and charged with three counts of felony breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle and 3 counts of felony larceny of a firearm.

Sanders received a $50,000.00 secured bond.

In a press release, the Spencer Police Department thanked the Salisbury Police Department, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, and the East Spencer Police Department for their assistance in this case.

