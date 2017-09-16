Teen charged in Spencer for theft of firearms

From Livingstone College: Governor Roy Cooper, leader of the state that is home to the largest number of four-year, degree-granting Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the nation, will be the keynote speaker at Livingstone College for its annual Fall Convocation.More >>
Catawba College will field Team Catawba Strong in the September 23rd inaugural Charlotte area event in support of Swim Across America.More >>
A man believed to be suffering from dementia has been reported missing.More >>
A teen has been arrested in Spencer for theft of firearms. Spencer Police were able to identify Jameon Kentrell Sanders, 16, of 304 E Torbush Dr, East Spencer, NC as a suspect in 3 vehicle break-ins from May of this year.More >>
Internal reports written by a UNCC human resources employee and obtained by WBTV summarize conversations with employees who worked for Cline. The reports show some employees were afraid to speak with HR investigators for fear they would face retaliation.More >>
