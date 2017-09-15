Week of Survivorship: 37-year-old mother of two fighting breast cancer with attitude

There are people you meet who make you wonder how they have it all.

Mai Maye is like that. She's gorgeous, wicked smart - graduated from Duke - is kind, has a good job, wonderful husband and two healthy little girls. It's almost as if you don't notice her bald head and chemo scarf.

"It just popped up," Maye says. “Breast cancer appeared out of nowhere.”

Thirty-seven-year-old Maye and her family moved to Charlotte late last year. A few months into a new city, she felt her own lump.

She ignored it.

"I kinda glazed over and was like, 'Oh, that's weird',” she said. “Because at the time I was nursing and it's not uncommon to have abnormalities."

Eventually she got it checked. A nurse gave her the news: Maye had triple negative stage II breast cancer. It had already moved into her lymphatic system.

She had to immediately stop nursing and get on a schedule for two different types of chemo.

The first, called Red Devil. The second, Taxol, she says was easier.

“It was so much more manageable. It was a breath of fresh air,” she says. “I was thankful.”

“Your second type of chemo was a breath of fresh air,” we asked. “Do you hear yourself?”

Maye laughed.

"But it really was,” she said. “I could at least get up and help with my family. The first chemo I could barely do anything.”

It's that attitude that's helping get Maye through, along with her supportive husband Sheldon.

“He helped organize a hair styling day for me,” she said. “He’s bald. So he also helped me shaved my head."

Maye has surgery next week, ten days before Komen Charlotte's Race for the Cure. She says she'll be at the Race, pushed across the start line.

"I'm going to be there, no matter what,” she said. “I'm excited to help other Survivors."

