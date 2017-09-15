King's Mountain mom's fight with severe pain condition leads to - | WBTV Charlotte

King's Mountain mom's fight with severe pain condition leads to tough decision

(Photo courtesy Lauren Bridges) (Photo courtesy Lauren Bridges)
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC (WBTV) -

Lauren Bridges sits on her couch with her two children in her lap. It is something she could not do months ago – not without extreme pain.

“It was too much,” she says.

Bridges has CRPS, or Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. It is a rare disorder causing severe pain, triggered by even the smallest touches or sounds.

“If the wind was just blowing, if a blade of grass would touch my foot,” she explains.

There is no cure for CRPS, which Bridges has had for 13 years after a soccer injury. For most, the only thing to do is treat the pain with medication.

“You’re 32, you don’t want to live off medicine,” she says.

Bridges tried everything – including one drug, that made her feel thoughts of suicide.

“It got really dark,” she says. “If it wasn’t for [my family], I probably wouldn’t be here.”

A doctor then recommended a pain pump, containing Fentanyl. It is a type of opioid, known to be very addicting. Bridges remembered an experience she had with the drug, after one of her many surgeries.

“That withdraw feeling was absolutely nuts,” she recalls. “I don’t think I’ve ever been sicker.”

After hearing other stories of addiction, she refused to try it long term.

“I didn’t want to mess with it,” she says.

She then decided, rather than mess with it, she would take extreme measures – amputation.

“To me, it’s a leg,” she says. “It’s no big deal. I rather not be in pain, than have my leg.”

Now, the sound of playtime fills her house, with her two young children.

“It was kind of like a miracle,” she says.

Bridges is able again to bare those touches and sounds that used to cause her such pain, after 13 years, not once regretting her choice of life over medication.

“If I ‘m not going to be here, there’s no point.”

Bridges knows different medicines can affect people in different ways, but she says she wants there to be more accountability for doctors to check in on their patients if they are taking drugs that could cause suicidal thoughts or addiction.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • King's Mountain mom's fight with severe pain condition leads to tough decision

    King's Mountain mom's fight with severe pain condition leads to tough decision

    Friday, September 15 2017 8:48 PM EDT2017-09-16 00:48:29 GMT
    (Photo courtesy Lauren Bridges)(Photo courtesy Lauren Bridges)

    Lauren Bridges has CRPS, or Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. It is a rare disorder causing severe pain, triggered by even the smallest touches or sounds.

    More >>

    Lauren Bridges has CRPS, or Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. It is a rare disorder causing severe pain, triggered by even the smallest touches or sounds.

    More >>

  • Warrant: Man charged with murder agreed to meet victim for sex

    Warrant: Man charged with murder agreed to meet victim for sex

    Friday, September 15 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-09-15 23:37:41 GMT

    Derrick Lee Banner was found in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound around 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of Rosetta Street Tuesday.

    More >>

    Derrick Lee Banner was found in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound around 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of Rosetta Street Tuesday.

    More >>

  • Police: Students make more allegations against substitute teacher

    Police: Students make more allegations against substitute teacher

    Friday, September 15 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-09-15 22:05:02 GMT

    A substitute teacher, accused of inappropriate contact with a student, has more allegations against him from former students. Lamont Deshon Barrett, 31, was charged Thursday with seven counts of felony indecent liberties with a student. Police say Barrett had "inappropriate contact with a 16-year-old male student, as well as showing him inappropriate videos of a sexual nature," while working as a substitute teacher at Rocky River High School. According to Mint Hill Police,...

    More >>

    A substitute teacher, accused of inappropriate contact with a student, has more allegations against him from former students. Lamont Deshon Barrett, 31, was charged Thursday with seven counts of felony indecent liberties with a student. Police say Barrett had "inappropriate contact with a 16-year-old male student, as well as showing him inappropriate videos of a sexual nature," while working as a substitute teacher at Rocky River High School. According to Mint Hill Police,...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly