PHOTOS: Six charged with selling drugs in Lancaster County, two wanted

Five people were arrested and one turned himself in Thursday to the Lancaster County Sheriff's office following efforts by the Drug Task Force.

All six are facing charges for selling illegal drugs to undercover sources, police say.

“Our drug agents are out there every day investigating the information they develop and tips they receive from citizens," Sheriff Barry Faile said. "We will continue to conduct these investigations and get arrest warrants for the people who are selling drugs in Lancaster County.”

The following were arrested:

Cynthia Katelyn Craig, 23, of Lancaster, was charged with distribution of Buprenorphine/Naloxone.

Stephanie Renee Clark, 25, of Lancaster, was charged with distribution of Cocaine.

Boyd David Haggins, 38, of Lancaster, was charged with distribution of crack cocaine and distribution of crack cocaine within proximity of a school or park.

Brittany Elizabeth Hunter, 35, of Kershaw, was charged with Distribution of oxycodone and Distribution of oxycodone within proximity of a school or park.

Willie Greene, 59, of Lancaster, was charged with distribution of crack cocaine. At the time of his arrest he was found to be in possession of a substance suspected to be crack cocaine and was also charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.

Lacey Yvette Hall, 29, of Lancaster, was charged with distribution of buprenorphine/naloxone.

Two warrants are out for Kalif Ward Bailey, for alleged distribution of heroin, and Robert Jeasus Martin, for alleged distribution of crack cocaine.

Anyone with information on either man is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

