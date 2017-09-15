PHOTOS: Six charged with selling drugs in Lancaster County, two - | WBTV Charlotte

PHOTOS: Six charged with selling drugs in Lancaster County, two wanted

(Source: Lancaster County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC (WBTV) -

Five people were arrested and one turned himself in Thursday to the Lancaster County Sheriff's office following efforts by the Drug Task Force.

All six are facing charges for selling illegal drugs to undercover sources, police say. 

“Our drug agents are out there every day investigating the information they develop and tips they receive from citizens," Sheriff Barry Faile said. "We will continue to conduct these investigations and get arrest warrants for the people who are selling drugs in Lancaster County.”

Mobile Users: Click here for photos of those charged and wanted

The following were arrested: 

  • Cynthia Katelyn Craig, 23, of Lancaster, was charged with distribution of Buprenorphine/Naloxone.
  • Stephanie Renee Clark, 25, of Lancaster, was charged with distribution of Cocaine.
  • Boyd David Haggins, 38, of Lancaster, was charged with distribution of crack cocaine and distribution of crack cocaine within proximity of a school or park.
  • Brittany Elizabeth Hunter, 35, of Kershaw, was charged with Distribution of oxycodone and Distribution of oxycodone within proximity of a school or park.
  • Willie Greene, 59, of Lancaster, was charged with distribution of crack cocaine. At the time of his arrest he was found to be in possession of a substance suspected to be crack cocaine and was also charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.
  • Lacey Yvette Hall, 29, of Lancaster, was charged with distribution of buprenorphine/naloxone. 

Two warrants are out for Kalif Ward Bailey, for alleged distribution of heroin, and Robert Jeasus Martin, for alleged distribution of crack cocaine.

Anyone with information on either man is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Warrant: Man charged with murder agreed to meet victim for sex

    Warrant: Man charged with murder agreed to meet victim for sex

    Friday, September 15 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-09-15 23:37:41 GMT

    Derrick Lee Banner was found in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound around 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of Rosetta Street Tuesday.

    More >>

    Derrick Lee Banner was found in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound around 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of Rosetta Street Tuesday.

    More >>

  • Police: Students make more allegations against substitute teacher

    Police: Students make more allegations against substitute teacher

    Friday, September 15 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-09-15 22:05:02 GMT

    A substitute teacher, accused of inappropriate contact with a student, has more allegations against him from former students. Lamont Deshon Barrett, 31, was charged Thursday with seven counts of felony indecent liberties with a student. Police say Barrett had "inappropriate contact with a 16-year-old male student, as well as showing him inappropriate videos of a sexual nature," while working as a substitute teacher at Rocky River High School. According to Mint Hill Police,...

    More >>

    A substitute teacher, accused of inappropriate contact with a student, has more allegations against him from former students. Lamont Deshon Barrett, 31, was charged Thursday with seven counts of felony indecent liberties with a student. Police say Barrett had "inappropriate contact with a 16-year-old male student, as well as showing him inappropriate videos of a sexual nature," while working as a substitute teacher at Rocky River High School. According to Mint Hill Police,...

    More >>

  • PHOTOS: Six charged with selling drugs in Lancaster County, two wanted

    PHOTOS: Six charged with selling drugs in Lancaster County, two wanted

    Friday, September 15 2017 6:01 PM EDT2017-09-15 22:01:47 GMT

    Five people were arrested and one turned himself in Thursday to the Lancaster County Sheriff's office following efforts by the Drug Task Force. All six are facing charges for selling illegal drugs to undercover sources, police say.  “Our drug agents are out there every day investigating the information they develop and tips they receive from citizens," Sheriff Barry Faile said. "We will continue to conduct these investigations and get arrest warrants for the peo...

    More >>

    Five people were arrested and one turned himself in Thursday to the Lancaster County Sheriff's office following efforts by the Drug Task Force. All six are facing charges for selling illegal drugs to undercover sources, police say.  “Our drug agents are out there every day investigating the information they develop and tips they receive from citizens," Sheriff Barry Faile said. "We will continue to conduct these investigations and get arrest warrants for the peo...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly