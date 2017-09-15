NC reports first death from Hurricane Irma

Arrests occurred at Concord Mills Saturday after false reports claimed that shots had been fired. PREVIOUS: Police: No shots fired at Concord Mills, social media 'irresponsible' Two juveniles from Charlotte, whose names cannot be released, were charged. A 14-year-old was charged with two counts of assault on a government official, one count of inciting a riot, and one count of resisting, obstructing, or delaying a government official. A 15-year-old was also cha...More >>
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials announced Friday that one person has died in the state as a result of Hurricane Irma. The death happened Tuesday in western North Carolina. A Henderson County man succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning while using a generator, officials said. His home was without electricity as a result of severe weather. The man’s name has not yet been released. “Kristin and I are saddened by this news and send our deepest sympathi...More >>
Anyone with information on the location of Ruch or Shell is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.More >>
The Citizen's Review Board (CRB) has recommended that CMPD revise its policy and training on the use of de-escalation tactics. This recommendation is among the other two that CMPD released publicly after the evidentiary hearing about the appeal filed for Keith Scott on behalf of his family. Keith Scott was fatally shot by a CMPD officer last September. CMPD says the shooting met the legal standard, but it is "working to determine if amending policies or direc...More >>
