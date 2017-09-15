Brooke's round-up: a celebration of life

Blazin' Trails Cowboy Church in Lincolnton will host a celebration of life for Brooke Cockerline, a young girl who battled congenital cytomegalovirus, or cCMV.

PREVIOUS: Molly's Kids: The Journey of Brooke Cockerline

The celebration, called "Brooke's Round-Up!", is inviting all families with children & adults with special needs and disabilities for the event. There will be free admission and free lunch, along with horse rides, ray rides, mechanical bull, petting zoo, DJ endless dreams entertainment, face painting, balloon animals, games & snow cones.

To volunteer or participate in the event, or to view the invitation, click here!

Register by September 24.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.