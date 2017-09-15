Man and woman wanted for armed robbery, vehicle larceny in Hickory

Police in Hickory are asking for the public's help locating a man and woman wanted in connection to two unrelated robberies.

Joshua Alan Ruch is wanted on multiple outstanding warrants including resisting public officer, two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, and two counts of robbery.

Police say Ruch is suspected of robbing a person at gunpoint in the parking lot of Walmart on Hwy 70 SE on Wednesday, September 13.

Officials say Ruch is often in the company of Erin Olivia Shell, who is also wanted for felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information on the location of Ruch or Shell is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.