Two charged, three wanted after false reports of shots fired in - | WBTV Charlotte

Two charged, three wanted after false reports of shots fired in Concord

Source: Concord Police Department Source: Concord Police Department
Source: Concord Police Department Source: Concord Police Department
Source: Concord Police Department Source: Concord Police Department
Source: Concord Police Department Source: Concord Police Department

Arrests occurred at Concord Mills Saturday after false reports claimed that shots had been fired. 

PREVIOUS: Police: No shots fired at Concord Mills, social media 'irresponsible'

Two juveniles from Charlotte, whose names cannot be released, were charged. A 14-year-old was charged with two counts of assault on a government official, one count of inciting a riot, and one count of resisting, obstructing, or delaying a government official.

A 15-year-old was also charged with simple affray.

Concord Chief of Police, Gary Gacek, released the photos and names of two people, William Earl Degrate, 34, and Nachell Miaya Berry. Police say they were "actively engaging in fighting others during the incident."

The Concord Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in connection with theft of property during the incident. They described him as wearing a red, three-lettered sweatshirt. 

Concord police said they would continue to review evidence on social media to identify anyone who may have broken the law during the incident. 

They said no one has contacted the department claiming to be a victim of a crime that night. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Two charged, three wanted after false reports of shots fired in Concord

    Two charged, three wanted after false reports of shots fired in Concord

    Friday, September 15 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-09-15 21:42:21 GMT
    Source: Concord Police DepartmentSource: Concord Police Department

    Arrests occurred at Concord Mills Saturday after false reports claimed that shots had been fired.  PREVIOUS: Police: No shots fired at Concord Mills, social media 'irresponsible' Two juveniles from Charlotte, whose names cannot be released, were charged. A 14-year-old was charged with two counts of assault on a government official, one count of inciting a riot, and one count of resisting, obstructing, or delaying a government official. A 15-year-old was also cha...

    More >>

    Arrests occurred at Concord Mills Saturday after false reports claimed that shots had been fired.  PREVIOUS: Police: No shots fired at Concord Mills, social media 'irresponsible' Two juveniles from Charlotte, whose names cannot be released, were charged. A 14-year-old was charged with two counts of assault on a government official, one count of inciting a riot, and one count of resisting, obstructing, or delaying a government official. A 15-year-old was also cha...

    More >>

  • NC reports first death from Hurricane Irma

    NC reports first death from Hurricane Irma

    Friday, September 15 2017 5:11 PM EDT2017-09-15 21:11:32 GMT
    (WBTV/File)(WBTV/File)

    RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials announced Friday that one person has died in the state as a result of Hurricane Irma. The death happened Tuesday in western North Carolina. A Henderson County man succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning while using a generator, officials said. His home was without electricity as a result of severe weather. The man’s name has not yet been released. “Kristin and I are saddened by this news and send our deepest sympathi...

    More >>

    RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials announced Friday that one person has died in the state as a result of Hurricane Irma. The death happened Tuesday in western North Carolina. A Henderson County man succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning while using a generator, officials said. His home was without electricity as a result of severe weather. The man’s name has not yet been released. “Kristin and I are saddened by this news and send our deepest sympathi...

    More >>

  • Brooke's round-up: a celebration of life

    Brooke's round-up: a celebration of life

    Friday, September 15 2017 4:38 PM EDT2017-09-15 20:38:57 GMT
    Source: Cockerline FamilySource: Cockerline Family
    Blazin' Trails Cowboy Church in Lincolnton will host a celebration of life for Brooke Cockerline, a young girl who battled congenital cytomegalovirus, or cCMV.  PREVIOUS: Molly's Kids: The Journey of Brooke Cockerline The celebration, called "Brooke's Round-Up!", is inviting all families with children & adults with special needs and disabilities for the event. There will be free admission and free lunch, along with horse rides, ray rides, mechanical bull...More >>
    Blazin' Trails Cowboy Church in Lincolnton will host a celebration of life for Brooke Cockerline, a young girl who battled congenital cytomegalovirus, or cCMV.  PREVIOUS: Molly's Kids: The Journey of Brooke Cockerline The celebration, called "Brooke's Round-Up!", is inviting all families with children & adults with special needs and disabilities for the event. There will be free admission and free lunch, along with horse rides, ray rides, mechanical bull...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly