Two charged, three wanted after false reports of shots fired in Concord

Arrests occurred at Concord Mills Saturday after false reports claimed that shots had been fired.

Two juveniles from Charlotte, whose names cannot be released, were charged. A 14-year-old was charged with two counts of assault on a government official, one count of inciting a riot, and one count of resisting, obstructing, or delaying a government official.

A 15-year-old was also charged with simple affray.

Concord Chief of Police, Gary Gacek, released the photos and names of two people, William Earl Degrate, 34, and Nachell Miaya Berry. Police say they were "actively engaging in fighting others during the incident."

The Concord Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in connection with theft of property during the incident. They described him as wearing a red, three-lettered sweatshirt.

Concord police said they would continue to review evidence on social media to identify anyone who may have broken the law during the incident.

They said no one has contacted the department claiming to be a victim of a crime that night.

