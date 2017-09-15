Police: Students make more allegations against substitute teacher

26-year-old Carmen Pinto-Gonzalez last talked to family members around Aug. 22, 2016.More >>
The Citizen's Review Board (CRB) has recommended that CMPD revise its policy and training on the use of de-escalation tactics. This recommendation is among the other two that CMPD released publicly after the evidentiary hearing about the appeal filed for Keith Scott on behalf of his family. Keith Scott was fatally shot by a CMPD officer last September. CMPD says the shooting met the legal standard, but it is "working to determine if amending policies or direc...More >>
One person was shot in a home invasion in east Charlotte Thursday night. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, three men broke into an apartment in the 2600 block of Lancrest Drive around 11:41 p.m. Police say the incident was an apparent robbery. The shooting occurred not far from Devonshire Elementary school. One person was shot in the leg and was seriously injured, officers said. The male victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center. No one else ...More >>
