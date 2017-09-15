$130,000 car stolen in Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

$130,000 car stolen in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A car valued at $103,240 was stolen from Mercedes-Benz of Northlake Wednesday. 

According to police, a salesman was showing a customer the 2018 Mercedes Benz just before it was stolen. The incident happened at about 7:12 p.m.

The identity of the suspect is unknown. 

