Tractor-trailer overturns, spills diesel fuel on Cabarrus Co highway

A highway in Cabarrus County was shut down after a tractor-trailer overturned and spilled nearly 50 gallons of diesel fuel in Cabarrus County Friday. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the wreck occurred on N.C. Highway 3 near Earnhardt Lake Road, which is west of Kannapolis. Crews did not say how long the highway will be shut down. The road is expected to reopen Friday afternoon. The NCDOT says barricades will be in place while fir...More >>
A disease outbreak at an animal shelter in Gaston County has halted cat adoptions and the intake of cats for some time. According to a spokesperson with Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement, the Animal Care and Enforcement Animal Shelter on Leisure Lane has an outbreak of feline panleukopenia. The spokesperson said the facility has three confirmed cases of the disease. Feline panleukopenia "is very contagious and results in many cats deaths," the...More >>
A man showed up to a south Charlotte hospital with a gunshot wound Friday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a man, who had been shot in the leg, was reportedly dropped off at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center on Hawthorne Lane and East 5th Street in the Elizabeth neighborhood around 12:30 a.m. Police say the shooting may have occurred near Plymouth Avenue and Dalton Avenue. Officers believe an argument between the victim and shooter may have lead to t...More >>
