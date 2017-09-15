Tractor-trailer overturns, spills diesel fuel on Cabarrus Co highway

A highway in Cabarrus County was shut down after a tractor-trailer overturned and spilled nearly 50 gallons of diesel fuel Friday.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the wreck occurred on N.C. Highway 3 near Earnhardt Lake Road, which is west of Kannapolis.

Crews did not say how long the highway will be shut down. The road is expected to reopen Friday afternoon.

The NCDOT says barricades will be in place while first responders clear the area.

Drivers are encouraged to take Earnhardt Lake Road back to N.C. 3 while crews clear the area.

