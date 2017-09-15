'Contagious' disease spreads among cats at Gaston County animal shelter

A disease outbreak at an animal shelter in Gaston County has halted cat adoptions and the intake of cats for some time.

According to a spokesperson with Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement, the Animal Care and Enforcement Animal Shelter on Leisure Lane has an outbreak of feline panleukopenia.

The spokesperson said the facility has three confirmed cases of the disease. Feline panleukopenia "is very contagious and results in many cats deaths," the spokesperson said.

The animal shelter announced that they will suspend cat adoptions and will not accept any new kittens or cats into the facility for the next two weeks. The facility said the enforcement is expected to last until Oct. 3.

Officials released this statement Friday:

"This is a voluntary action that is necessary to prevent spread of the disease and additional deaths of cats. We appreciate the public’s support in this effort."

If you have any information, you can call Kristine Blankenship, who is the animal care administrator at 704-922-2176.

