One freed from wreck in northeast Charlotte

One person was injured in a wreck in northeast Charlotte Thursday.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the wreck occurred on West I-485 outer near Mallard Creek at mile marker 26. Firefighters tweeted about the wreck at 10:45 a.m.

MVA with Entrapment; West I-485 outer/Mallard Ck; vehicle into guide wires; extrication in progress; signifigant delays in area — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 15, 2017

Sixteen firefighters were able to free the victim in 23 minutes, crews said.

Update MVA w/Extrication; West I-485/Mallard Creek Rd @ MM:26; 16FF freed patient in 23mins; patient transported to area hospital — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 15, 2017

MEDIC says the victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Officials have not said what caused the wreck.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.