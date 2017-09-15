Food Lion pilots "To-Go" grocery pick up service in Salisbury

Starting Monday, eligible shoppers will be able to try Food Lion's To-Go pilot.

The program allows shoppers to purchase their groceries online and pick them up within the hour they are ordered. They will also be able to schedule a time to pick up the groceries if they do not need them immediately.

A designated area for parking will be outside of the store, where an employee will bring the order out to the shopper.

"Food Lion To-Go is the next step in offering ease and convenience to our thousands of customers," said Neil Norman, director of customer loyalty at Food Lion.

The service will be provided seven days per week from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Those who live in the zip codes 28147, 28144, 27013, 27054, 28145, 28146, 28159, 28138 and 27299 are eligible to try the pilot at the Food Lion located at 525 Jake Alexander Blvd. in Salisbury.

