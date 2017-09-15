West Charlotte intersection to get roundabout

The intersection of Moores Chapel Rd and Rhyne Road will soon be under construction.

The construction will start on Monday September 18 to build a roundabout at the intersection.

The contractor, Blythe Development Co., will also make improvements to the loop ramps from I-485 to Moores Chapel Road. Slip lanes will be added.

December 1 is the project's completion date. Crews can close the intersection up to six weeks to build the roundabout.

Other lane closures may occur during the weeks leading up to the completion.

