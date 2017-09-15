NHRA Drag racing returns to Concord's zMAX Dragway this weekend

From left, points leaders LE Tonglet (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car) and Bo Butner (Pro Stock) met with media during a luncheon on Thursday to kick off this weekend's NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway. (CMS/A

The thunderous sounds of big time drag racing return to Concord this weekend for the NHRA’s 10th annual NHRA Carolina Nationals.

At a preview event on Fridays, defending Funny Car champion Ron Capps joined Top Fuel points leader Steve Torrence, Pro Stock top seed Bo Butner and Pro Stock Motorcycle points leader LE Tonglet in discussing leaving the Bellagio of drag strips with a trophy – and some valuable momentum in the championship fight.

“They’re going to have to take it out of our hands,” Capps said of the Funny Car title battle. “The way I look at it, I wouldn’t want to race our NAPA car. It’s a consistent race car. (Crew chief) Rahn Tobler does a great job. Our team does a great job. Our mentality is that you’re going to have to beat us on the race track (to win the championship).

Mello Yello Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 2:45 and 5:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 12:45 and 3:15 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 12 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17.

