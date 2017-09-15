Walmart customers chase, surround, and hold purse-snatching susp - | WBTV Charlotte

Walmart customers chase, surround, and hold purse-snatching suspect

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

A group of customers, incensed that someone would snatch a woman's purse in the store parking lot, chased, surrounded, and held the suspect until police arrived to make the arrest, according to the report.

The incident happened at Walmart, 323 S. Arlington Street in Salisbury, at approximately 3:30 pm.

Police say Matthew Shane Winters, 24, of S. Link Avenue, ran up behind a 63-year-old woman and grabbed her pocketbook from her arm and began to run.

The woman ran after him, screaming that he had stolen her purse.

Several people in the parking lot heard the commotion and jumped in, chasing Winters around the parking lot until he finally stopped running.

The crowd then formed a circle around Winters and refused to let him leave until police arrived.

Salisbury Police and a Rowan Sheriff's deputy arrived shortly and took Winters into custody.

Winters was charged with common law robbery and jailed under $10,000 bond.

When asked about the incident by police, Winters replied that he did take the pocketbook, but didn't know why he had done it.

