Man pleads guilty in Caldwell Co break-in - | WBTV Charlotte

Man pleads guilty in Caldwell Co break-in

Whitley Whitley
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC (WBTV ) -

A Charlotte man will spend at least six years in prison after he plead guilty Thursday to breaking into a Caldwell County business. 

According to the Catawba County Justice Center, 29-year-old Demareo Whitley and two others broke into Precision Sports, LLC in south Caldwell County around 4 a.m. on Sept. 7. Several guns were stolen from the business, court officials said. 

Whitley plead guilty to possessing stolen firearms and being a habitual felon. He was sentenced to six to nine years in the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections, the district attorney says. 

Court officials say Whitley had prior felony convictions in Mecklenburg County for conspiracy to commit common law robbery, larceny of a motor vehicle and breaking and entering. 

The DA stated that Demarco Lamont McDowell and Deveion Eugene Johnson also plead guilty to their involvement in this incident. 

