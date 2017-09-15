Man dropped up at hospital with gunshot wound

A man showed up to a south Charlotte hospital with a gunshot wound Friday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a man, who had been shot in the leg, was reportedly dropped off at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center on Hawthorne Lane and East 5th Street in the Elizabeth neighborhood around 12:30 a.m.

Police say the shooting may have occurred near Plymouth Avenue and Dalton Avenue. Officers believe an argument between the victim and shooter may have lead to the shooting.

It is unclear whether any arrests have been made.

