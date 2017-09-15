Man dropped up at hospital with gunshot wound - | WBTV Charlotte

Man dropped up at hospital with gunshot wound

John Sparks | WBTV John Sparks | WBTV
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A man showed up to a south Charlotte hospital with a gunshot wound Friday morning. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a man, who had been shot in the leg, was reportedly dropped off at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center on Hawthorne Lane and East 5th Street in the Elizabeth neighborhood around 12:30 a.m.

Police say the shooting may have occurred near Plymouth Avenue and Dalton Avenue. Officers believe an argument between the victim and shooter may have lead to the shooting. 

It is unclear whether any arrests have been made. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Man dropped up at hospital with gunshot wound

    Man dropped up at hospital with gunshot wound

    Friday, September 15 2017 6:06 AM EDT2017-09-15 10:06:24 GMT
    John Sparks | WBTVJohn Sparks | WBTV
    A man showed up to a south Charlotte hospital with a gunshot wound Friday morning.  According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a man, who had been shot in the leg, was reportedly dropped off at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center on Hawthorne Lane and East 5th Street in the Elizabeth neighborhood around 12:30 a.m. Police say the shooting may have occurred near Plymouth Avenue and Dalton Avenue. Officers believe an argument between the victim and shooter may have lead to t...More >>
    A man showed up to a south Charlotte hospital with a gunshot wound Friday morning.  According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a man, who had been shot in the leg, was reportedly dropped off at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center on Hawthorne Lane and East 5th Street in the Elizabeth neighborhood around 12:30 a.m. Police say the shooting may have occurred near Plymouth Avenue and Dalton Avenue. Officers believe an argument between the victim and shooter may have lead to t...More >>

  • Man shot in leg, seriously injured in east Charlotte home invasion

    Man shot in leg, seriously injured in east Charlotte home invasion

    Friday, September 15 2017 5:53 AM EDT2017-09-15 09:53:54 GMT
    Micah Smith | WBTVMicah Smith | WBTV

    One person was shot in a home invasion in east Charlotte Thursday night.  According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, three men broke into an apartment in the 2600 block of Lancrest Drive around 11:41 p.m. Police say the incident was an apparent robbery. The shooting occurred not far from Devonshire Elementary school. One person was shot in the leg and was seriously injured, officers said. The male victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center.  No one else ...

    More >>

    One person was shot in a home invasion in east Charlotte Thursday night.  According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, three men broke into an apartment in the 2600 block of Lancrest Drive around 11:41 p.m. Police say the incident was an apparent robbery. The shooting occurred not far from Devonshire Elementary school. One person was shot in the leg and was seriously injured, officers said. The male victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center.  No one else ...

    More >>

  • One seriously injured in northwest Charlotte hit-and-run

    One seriously injured in northwest Charlotte hit-and-run

    Friday, September 15 2017 5:49 AM EDT2017-09-15 09:49:13 GMT
    Micah Smith | WBTVMicah Smith | WBTV

    A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a motorcycle in northwest Charlotte Friday morning.  According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a person ran out into the road in the 2300 block of Beatties Ford Road around 1:33 a.m. That is when the person was hit by the motorcyclist, officers say.  The person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with life-threatening injuries.  The motorcyclist reportedly fled from the scene, so police a...

    More >>

    A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a motorcycle in northwest Charlotte Friday morning.  According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a person ran out into the road in the 2300 block of Beatties Ford Road around 1:33 a.m. That is when the person was hit by the motorcyclist, officers say.  The person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with life-threatening injuries.  The motorcyclist reportedly fled from the scene, so police a...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly