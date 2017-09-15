One seriously injured in northwest Charlotte hit-and-run

A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a motorcyclist in northwest Charlotte Friday morning.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a person ran out into the road in the 2300 block of Beatties Ford Road around 1:33 a.m. That is when the person was hit by the motorcyclist, officers say.

The person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with life-threatening injuries.

The motorcyclist reportedly fled from the scene, so police are investigating this incident as a hit-and-run.

No other information has been released.

