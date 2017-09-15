Man shot in leg, seriously injured in east Charlotte home invasion

One person was shot in a home invasion in east Charlotte Thursday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, three men broke into an apartment in the 2600 block of Lancrest Drive around 11:41 p.m. Police say the incident was an apparent robbery.

The shooting occurred not far from Devonshire Elementary.

One person was shot in the leg and was seriously injured, officers said. The male victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center.

No one else was hurt in this shooting.

Police have not said whether anyone was arrested.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.