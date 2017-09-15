City seeks residents opinions on Salisbury Fire Station No. 3

An Open House has been set for this Sunday regarding the city's Fire Station No. 3.

The event will take place at the current Fire Station No. 3, 1604 W. Innes St., from 3 to 5 p.m.

Residents will have an opportunity to view alternate location options, tour station No. 3 and discuss concerns with city administration.

The station, built in 1956., is the second oldest in the city. City leaders have been looking to replace the station.

One option, to build a new station on Mahaley Avenue, has drawn criticism from neighbors.

The proposed new Station 3 will be 17,300 square feet, and will include administrative areas, residential staff support, service support areas and three truck bays. The cost is close to $4 million.

Parking will be available in the Food Lion parking lot behind the fire station.

