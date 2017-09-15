One shot in home invasion

Good morning everyone. This is Christine Sperow checking in with you on this Friday, September 15. Here is a first look at the stories making headlines now on WBTV News This Morning. We're live from 4:30-9:00 a.m. on WBTV and Bounce TV.

LIVE: One person is hurt after being shot during a home invasion. It happened late last night, on Lanecrest Drive in east Charlotte. WBTV's Micah Smith joins us live from CMPD headquarters with the very latest on the investigation.

A Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools teacher is under investigation for sex crimes. The teacher is a substitute at Rocky River High Schools in Mint HIll. What's disturbing is this is the fifth such arrest involving CMS teachers in the last few months.

President Donald Trump got a first hand look at the damage in Naples, Florida. He and the First Lady handed out food and water to neighbors.

There is still buzz about trying to lure Amazon to the Queen City to open a second headquarters. We'll tell you about one facility in Concord, developers say, would be a perfect spot for the internet giant.

PARENTS: A new online tool is uncovering new danger zones near Charlotte-area schools -- places where people are more likely to be driving distracted. Mecklenburg County ranks among some of the worst areas in the state. We'll tell you which local school got a D- and get reaction from the school's principal.

Who's ready to see the Panthers take on the Bills? (hands raised!) There are going to be some familiar faces on the opposing sidelines, including former Panther Defensive Coordinator Sean McDermott now leading the Bills. Will that change the game? We'll hear from Coach Ron Rivera.

WEATHER CHANGES: It's the weekend! If you have plans you're going to like what you hear about the forecast. First we have to get through the morning and some of you will be running into fog. Meteorologist Al Conklin is pinpointing where it is now.

