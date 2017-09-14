Man and woman accused of string of armed robberies in Charlotte

A man and a woman were arrested Thursday accused of carrying out a string of armed robberies in Charlotte.

Just after 2 a.m. police said they were called to an attempted robbery at the Circle K on Monroe Road. A witness was able to give a description of the robbers and their vehicle, and officers soon found a match.

Rashaan Bauer, 22, and Davilyn McCollum, 23, were arrested after a brief police pursuit and foot chase. After interviewing both suspects, investigators say they believe the duo are responsible for at least three other robberies in Charlotte.

Bauer is charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, four counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and operating a motor vehicle while eluding law enforcement.

McCollum is charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Both were taken to the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

