Grilled Oysters with cultured butter from Mimosa Grill - | WBTV Charlotte

Grilled Oysters with cultured butter from Mimosa Grill

Grilled Oysters with cultured butter – Calabrian chili & lemon

Ingredients:

  • 6-12 oysters – shucked
  • 1 cup of cultured (European) butter
  • 1 lemon – zested and juiced
  • ½ Calabrian chili pepper – seeded and chopped
  • Chives – minced for garnish
  • Sumac – sprinkled on top

Directions:

  1. Melt the butter with the lemon juice, zest, and chopped Calabrian chili
  2. Roast open face on the grill (400 degrees) for 2 minutes or until the juice/butter starts to simmer
  3. Remove oysters and place on plate
  4. Finish the oysters with minced chives & sumac powder
Powered by Frankly