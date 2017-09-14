Grilled Oysters with cultured butter from Mimosa Grill

-

Grilled Oysters with cultured butter – Calabrian chili & lemon
Ingredients:
- 6-12 oysters – shucked
- 1 cup of cultured (European) butter
- 1 lemon – zested and juiced
- ½ Calabrian chili pepper – seeded and chopped
- Chives – minced for garnish
- Sumac – sprinkled on top
Directions:
- Melt the butter with the lemon juice, zest, and chopped Calabrian chili
- Roast open face on the grill (400 degrees) for 2 minutes or until the juice/butter starts to simmer
- Remove oysters and place on plate
- Finish the oysters with minced chives & sumac powder