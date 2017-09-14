Two injured in crash involving school bus in northwest Charlotte

Two people were injured in a crash involving a school bus in northwest Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

The wreck happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Old Mt. Holly Road and Toddville Road. Medic said two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Both patients are expected to be OK.

Officials say 11 students were on board the bus at the time of the accident.

No information about those injured has been released.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash or if any charges are being filed.

