Substitute teacher charged with indecent liberties with student at HS in Charlotte

Managers say the families have options, including staying and paying higher rents for renovated apartments.More >>
Managers say the families have options, including staying and paying higher rents for renovated apartments.More >>
Lamont Deshon Barrett, 31, is charged with seven counts of felony indecent liberties with a student.More >>
Lamont Deshon Barrett, 31, is charged with seven counts of felony indecent liberties with a student.More >>
Officials say officers contacted a man who had outstanding warrants, but the man got into a vehicle and tried to leave the scene.More >>
Officials say officers contacted a man who had outstanding warrants, but the man got into a vehicle and tried to leave the scene.More >>
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a missing woman whose car was found nearly two weeks after she was reported missing by her roommate.More >>
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a missing woman whose car was found nearly two weeks after she was reported missing by her roommate.More >>
It’s not always easy to tell these stories. TJ Anderson is one of the particularly tough ones. He was diagnosed with a nasty form of liver cancer this past April. He needs a whole new organ.More >>
It’s not always easy to tell these stories. TJ Anderson is one of the particularly tough ones. He was diagnosed with a nasty form of liver cancer this past April. He needs a whole new organ.More >>