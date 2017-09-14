Police: Wanted man strikes CMPD officer with vehicle while fleeing

A man wanted on outstanding warrants struck an officer during a police pursuit in northwest Charlotte Thursday.

The incident began around 2:59 p.m. on the 200 block of S. Linwood Avenue. Officials say officers contacted a man who had outstanding warrants, but the man got into a vehicle and tried to leave the scene.

As he was fleeing, police say the man struck an officer with his vehicle.

The officer then got into his vehicle and pursued the suspect until the man jumped from his vehicle and tried to run away on foot on Exchange Street.

Backup then arrived and the man was taken into custody.

The officer who was struck suffered minor injuries.

At the scene, officers could be seen leading a man in handcuffs to an ambulance.

Police taking suspect into ambulance pic.twitter.com/PvExGJNnv3 — Amanda Foster WBTV (@AFosterWBTV) September 14, 2017

No names have been released.

It is not clear what charges the man is facing.

