Police searching for missing woman whose car found abandoned in SC

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a missing woman whose car was found nearly two weeks after she was reported missing by her roommate.

According to police, 42-year-old Shawna Jones was last seen Friday, August 25 leaving her home along the 3000-block of Walter Street in Charlotte.

Jones' roommate, Earnest Hooper, reported that she left home in a red 4-door 2016 Mazda 6 with North Carolina tag DHB-5791. Jones did not return home and she has not been in contact with family or friends.

She was reported missing two days later.

On September 6, 2017, the red Mazda that Jones was driving was found abandoned on the ramp for East bound I-26 in Berkeley County, South Carolina.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is working with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s office and SLED to follow-up on all leads.

Anyone who sees or has information about Shawna Jones or her vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately. In addition, you may also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Detective J. L. Tuttle is the lead detective in this case and his number is 704-336-8340.

