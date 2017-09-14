New hurdle for some victims of massive fire at Charlotte apartment complex

Some families who were victims of an arson are being asked to leave their apartments. It's a hurdle some say they weren't expecting.

Back in July, police said an arsonist set the fire at the Woodscape Apartments. Seven people were hurt. More than a hundred had to find a place to stay. The Red Cross opened a shelter at a nearby school that gave those families a place to rest.

Eventually, the owner of the complex was able to make some units available and families moved back in.

Some residents received letters telling them they have to move out by the end of the month. They say they were surprised because they thought housing had been secured after the fire forced them out.

Now, they're trying to figure out where to go to find rents comparable to the $500 a month they pay at Woodscape.

Managers of the complex say they had plans to renovate the units even before the fire. But because the fire caused such dire emergencies for dozens of families, they agreed to let people move in during renovations.

They say the families knew they were on month-to-month leases. According to management, ten families were given notices to vacate.

Managers say the families have options, including staying and paying higher rents for renovated apartments.

Some of the residents say they don't understand what's going on.

