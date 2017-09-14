DA will not seek death penalty against man accused of killing 14-year-old

A man charged in the shooting death of 14-year-old Anthony Frazier will not face the death penalty for the January shooting.

Prosecutors announced Thursday they will not pursue capital punishment against 19-year-old Mangasha Dion Clark who was charged with murder in the deadly shooting, according to a spokesperson with the Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office.

Frazier was shot and killed around 10 p.m. on January 2 while in a vehicle with family he was visiting on Finchley Drive. Police said the family was returning from a birthday celebration. Two people were in a bush near the home when the vehicle pulled up to Frazier's relative's home.

Those individuals ran away but fired as they did, hitting Frazier. The teen died at Carolinas Medical Center the next day.

Reginald Lee Edmonds, 17, was also charged in connection with the teen's death and was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Clark's next court date is scheduled for Nov. 16, the spokesperson said.

