DA will not seek death penalty against man accused of killing 14 - | WBTV Charlotte

DA will not seek death penalty against man accused of killing 14-year-old

14-year-old Anthony Frazier (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department) 14-year-old Anthony Frazier (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
Reginald Edmonds (left) and Mangasha Clark (right) (Source: CMPD) Reginald Edmonds (left) and Mangasha Clark (right) (Source: CMPD)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A man charged in the shooting death of 14-year-old Anthony Frazier will not face the death penalty for the January shooting. 

Prosecutors announced Thursday they will not pursue capital punishment against 19-year-old Mangasha Dion Clark who was charged with murder in the deadly shooting, according to a spokesperson with the Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office.

Frazier was shot and killed around 10 p.m. on January 2 while in a vehicle with family he was visiting on Finchley Drive. Police said the family was returning from a birthday celebration. Two people were in a bush near the home when the vehicle pulled up to Frazier's relative's home. 

Those individuals ran away but fired as they did, hitting Frazier. The teen died at Carolinas Medical Center the next day.

Reginald Lee Edmonds, 17, was also charged in connection with the teen's death and was charged with accessory after the fact to murder. 

Clark's next court date is scheduled for Nov. 16, the spokesperson said. 

PREVIOUS ARTICLES:

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Beloved stray 'town dog' goes missing after attack, found with injuries

    Beloved stray 'town dog' goes missing after attack, found with injuries

    Thursday, September 14 2017 2:41 PM EDT2017-09-14 18:41:05 GMT

    The whole town loves him. And the whole town was nearly frantic late last week when Buddy was attacked by two pit bulls and ran into the woods.

    More >>

    The whole town loves him. And the whole town was nearly frantic late last week when Buddy was attacked by two pit bulls and ran into the woods.

    More >>

  • Albemarle Police offer reward for information in homicide

    Albemarle Police offer reward for information in homicide

    Thursday, September 14 2017 2:17 PM EDT2017-09-14 18:17:16 GMT
    Source: Albemarle PoliceSource: Albemarle Police

    Police in Albemarle are hoping that a reward will be incentive enough for someone to come forward with information about a recent homicide. 

    More >>

    Police in Albemarle are hoping that a reward will be incentive enough for someone to come forward with information about a recent homicide. 

    More >>

  • NC’s new island survived Irma, but park service renews warning not to swim there

    NC’s new island survived Irma, but park service renews warning not to swim there

    Thursday, September 14 2017 1:58 PM EDT2017-09-14 17:58:39 GMT
    Channel between sandbar and Cape Point at low tide on August 31. (Credit: Photo provided to the Observer courtesy of National Park Service)Channel between sandbar and Cape Point at low tide on August 31. (Credit: Photo provided to the Observer courtesy of National Park Service)
    North Carolina’s newly formed island survived the winds and waves of Hurricane Irma and, in fact, grew a little. That’s according to Virginia businessman Kenneth Barlow, who recently filed a Quit Claim Deed asserting his ownership of Shelly Island. He says the island, which sits off Cape Point, is at least 100 acres now and still growing. Barlow credits that growth to a dredging operation in nearby Buxton. Shelly Island also continues to be a tourist attraction, which is...More >>
    North Carolina’s newly formed island survived the winds and waves of Hurricane Irma and, in fact, grew a little. That’s according to Virginia businessman Kenneth Barlow, who recently filed a Quit Claim Deed asserting his ownership of Shelly Island. He says the island, which sits off Cape Point, is at least 100 acres now and still growing. Barlow credits that growth to a dredging operation in nearby Buxton. Shelly Island also continues to be a tourist attraction, which is...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly