Salisbury road to temporarily close for a week

A road in Rowan County is expected to be closed for nearly a week while crews replace a pipe.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, Deal Street and Rainey Road in Salisbury will close as crews "replace an aging storm drain culvert that crosses underneath the roadway."

The road is scheduled to close at 8 a.m. on Monday. The NCDOT says the road is expected to reopen around 5 p.m. on Sept. 22.

If you are driving through the area, you're asked to take Faith Road and Gantt Street/Kluttz Road as a detour.

