Two men accused of stealing aluminum from Mooresville business

Two men are wanted for breaking into a Mooresville business on Sept. 3 and stealing aluminum.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, two men stole several pieces of billet aluminum from a business on Barley Park Lane. The men used a pry bar to pry the locks from a fence and break the locks on two storage containers, police said.

The stolen aluminum contained several large square pieces and triangle-shaped pieces that are around four inches thick. The pieces came from the company CNC Machine, deputies say.

Deputies say the two men were driving a blue colored hatchback-style vehicle. The vehicle appears to have paint peeling from the driver's side of the hood, the sheriff's office said.

The men are wanted on charges of first-degree trespass, felony larceny and breaking and entering.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.

