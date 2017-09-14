Two men accused of stealing aluminum from Mooresville business - | WBTV Charlotte

Two men accused of stealing aluminum from Mooresville business

(Credit: Iredell County Sheriff's Office) (Credit: Iredell County Sheriff's Office)
IREDELL COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

Two men are wanted for breaking into a Mooresville business on Sept. 3 and stealing aluminum. 

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, two men stole several pieces of billet aluminum from a business on Barley Park Lane. The men used a pry bar to pry the locks from a fence and break the locks on two storage containers, police said. 

The stolen aluminum contained several large square pieces and triangle-shaped pieces that are around four inches thick. The pieces came from the company CNC Machine, deputies say. 

Deputies say the two men were driving a blue colored hatchback-style vehicle. The vehicle appears to have paint peeling from the driver's side of the hood, the sheriff's office said. 

The men are wanted on charges of first-degree trespass, felony larceny and breaking and entering. 

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.

