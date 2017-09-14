Two men accused of stealing aluminum from Mooresville business

Disgraced former New York congressman Anthony Weiner is no predator and should be spared from prison at his sentencing for sexting with a 15-year-old North Carolina girl who dreamed about affecting the U.S. presidential election, his lawyers told a judge on Wednesday. The submission in Manhattan federal court referenced "Anthony's operatic self-destruction," describing the crime as "the final act ... born of deep sickness." But it blamed the girl, saying she has t...More >>
Disgraced former New York congressman Anthony Weiner is no predator and should be spared from prison at his sentencing for sexting with a 15-year-old North Carolina girl who dreamed about affecting the U.S. presidential election, his lawyers told a judge on Wednesday. The submission in Manhattan federal court referenced "Anthony's operatic self-destruction," describing the crime as "the final act ... born of deep sickness." But it blamed the girl, saying she has t...More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Allenbrook Elementary school was locked down Thursday morning due to "police activity in the area."More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Allenbrook Elementary school was locked down Thursday morning due to "police activity in the area."More >>
Two men are wanted for reportedly robbing a Mooresville business on Sept. 3. According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, two men stole several pieces of billet aluminum from a business on Barley Park Lane. The men used a pry bar to pry the locks from a fence and break the locks on two storage containers. The stolen aluminum contained several large square pieces and triangle-shaped pieces that are around four inches thick. The pieces came from the company ...More >>
Two men are wanted for reportedly robbing a Mooresville business on Sept. 3. According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, two men stole several pieces of billet aluminum from a business on Barley Park Lane. The men used a pry bar to pry the locks from a fence and break the locks on two storage containers. The stolen aluminum contained several large square pieces and triangle-shaped pieces that are around four inches thick. The pieces came from the company ...More >>