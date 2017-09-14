Fort Bragg soldiers injured in incident on post - | WBTV Charlotte

Fort Bragg soldiers injured in incident on post

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) -

Fort Bragg soldiers were injured in an incident on post Thursday morning, U.S. Army Special Command confirms.

The number of soldiers injured is unknown at this time. The incident occurred during a training exercise.

U.S. Army Special Command is investigating.

