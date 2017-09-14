Manhunt underway in Monroe following breaking and entering

A manhunt is underway in Monroe Thursday afternoon.

According to the Monroe Police Department, a breaking and entering occurred in the Marshville/Wingate area and the man reportedly then drove to Monroe. The wanted man then reportedly ditched the vehicle he was driving and fled from the scene.

Police said several streets in the area have been shut down while the search is ongoing.

No other information has been released.

