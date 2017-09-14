Beloved stray 'town dog' goes missing after attack, found with injuries

The whole town loves him. And the whole town was nearly frantic late last week when Buddy was attacked by two pit bulls and ran into the woods.More >>
The whole town loves him. And the whole town was nearly frantic late last week when Buddy was attacked by two pit bulls and ran into the woods.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Allenbrook Elementary school was locked down Thursday morning due to "police activity in the area."More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Allenbrook Elementary school was locked down Thursday morning due to "police activity in the area."More >>
Police in Albemarle are hoping that a reward will be incentive enough for someone to come forward with information about a recent homicide.More >>
Police in Albemarle are hoping that a reward will be incentive enough for someone to come forward with information about a recent homicide.More >>