Lockdown lifted for elementary school in west Charlotte

A Charlotte area elementary school was on lockdown for some time Thursday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Allenbrook Elementary school was locked down Thursday morning due to "police activity in the area." Allenbrook Elementary is along the 1400-block of Allenbrook Drive, off Freedom Drive.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they were looking for a "subject that had multiple warrants."

A spokesperson with CMPD said the lockdown was believed to be lifted just before 11 a.m.

